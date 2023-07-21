It looks like this Friday will be a thrilling one for ardent moviegoers because a number of famous films 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' are competing at the box office.

When it was confirmed that both films will be released on the same day, fans could not contain their enthusiasm. Memes on the two major projects were widely shared on social media.

Also read: Why Didn't Christopher Nolan Cast Robert Pattinson as Oppenheimer?

Margot Robbie for Vogue, 2019



Cillian Murphy in Breakfast on Pluto, 2005



Inverted Barbenheimer 🖤🩷 pic.twitter.com/KjyoExEkJk — Louis (IS SPEAKING NOW 💜) ✨ (@LewisZebra) July 21, 2023

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Jack Quaid are among the cast members of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'. The movie primarily focuses on a fascinating tour through the physicist's life and work.