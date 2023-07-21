Barbenheimer Showdown: Hilarious Barbie Vs Oppenheimer memes take over social media"
When it was confirmed that both films will be released on the same day, fans could not contain their enthusiasm. Memes on the two major projects were widely shared on social media.
It looks like this Friday will be a thrilling one for ardent moviegoers because a number of famous films 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' are competing at the box office.
‘Barbenheimer’ is officially here. pic.twitter.com/x9F3l6zb0E— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 21, 2023
When it was confirmed that both films will be released on the same day, fans could not contain their enthusiasm. Memes on the two major projects were widely shared on social media.
Also read: Why Didn't Christopher Nolan Cast Robert Pattinson as Oppenheimer?
Can't decide which movie to see first? 🤔#Barbie 👫🏼🏩#Oppenheimer 👨🔬💣— TOWER OF MYTHS (@TowerOfMyths) July 21, 2023
Why not both? 😎#Barbenheimer 👫🏼🏩👨🔬💣#Voxel #voxelart pic.twitter.com/JhzTZIgFjm
WHO DID THIS?!?! 😂😂😂😂#Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/OJkFqdTEKr— IntrovertExtroaordinaire (@Just_Me_Meh) July 19, 2023
Merry #Barbenheimer 💖💥 pic.twitter.com/XWXX1r4TRy— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) July 21, 2023
Margot Robbie for Vogue, 2019— Louis (IS SPEAKING NOW 💜) ✨ (@LewisZebra) July 21, 2023
Cillian Murphy in Breakfast on Pluto, 2005
Inverted Barbenheimer 🖤🩷 pic.twitter.com/KjyoExEkJk
Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Jack Quaid are among the cast members of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'. The movie primarily focuses on a fascinating tour through the physicist's life and work.
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