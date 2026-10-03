Besharam Aadmi: A man, a marriage and the things he never questioned

What does it take to make a full auditorium laugh about a bra for 75 minutes, and then leave them thinking about their parents, their marriages and the things they were taught never to question?

That is the trick Besharam Aadmi pulls off.

Written and directed by Vijay Ashok Sharma and performed by Amol Parashar, the 75-minute solo play came to ITA Centre, Machkhowa, Guwahati, on September 26, taking a seemingly ordinary moment — a married man holding his wife's bra and suddenly becoming conscious of how his father might see him — and stretching it into a funny, intimate and surprisingly layered examination of masculinity, family, marriage and conditioning.

And despite everything the play has to say, it is sheer entertainment. There is laughter, awkwardness, physical comedy, sexual humour, memories, audience interaction and enough movement to make the 75 minutes pass without feeling like a 75-minute solo act.

That becomes clear almost from the moment Parashar enters the stage. After Sharma's brief introduction and request to keep phones away, Parashar jogs onto the simple park-like set, with its bench, flowering tree and dried leaves. For a few seconds, the audience sees the actor they have come to watch. Then he starts speaking, and the actor gives way to the character. The transition happens so naturally that the character seems to have arrived before the audience has had time to meet him.

From there, the man on stage begins telling his story. A man who considers himself progressive, rational and empathetic, who cooks for his wife, shares household responsibilities and takes pleasure in making her breakfast. Poha, upma and other everyday meals become part of the story, not as proof that he is an unusually good husband, but as details of a marriage he believes is built on equality.

Then comes the discomfort.

His father's imagined reaction to seeing him with his wife's bra opens up a much larger conversation about the things that remain inside us long after we believe we have outgrown them. The play moves through the man's life, bringing in his childhood, parents, relatives, colleagues, wife and the many little moments that have contributed to the person he has become.

And this is where Besharam Aadmi becomes much more interesting than a play simply about whether men should share household responsibilities. It is about how men are taught to become men.

The protagonist's repeated descriptions of himself — progressive, rational, empathetic — are important because the play does not allow those words to become a certificate of having “unlearned” everything. A person can genuinely believe in equality and still carry small, almost invisible remnants of the ideas they grew up with. Sometimes those remnants reveal themselves in something as ordinary as what feels embarrassing in front of a parent.

The relationship with parents is one of the most recognisable parts of the play. Even as adults, people often continue to measure their behaviour against an imagined parental gaze. What feels perfectly normal between a husband and wife can suddenly feel awkward when a parent enters the picture. It is not necessarily about whether the parent is conservative or progressive. It is about the rules absorbed while growing up, rules that can remain long after childhood is over.

The play gives this contradiction a particularly memorable word: “underthinker.” Everyone knows the idea of an overthinker — someone accused of thinking too much, analysing too much, worrying too much. But an underthinker raises a different question: what about the things people never stop to think about because they have simply accepted them as normal? Perhaps the problem is not always thinking too much. Sometimes it is never thinking about something at all.

That idea runs quietly underneath the entire play.

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The ‘unnamed’ protagonist believes he knows himself. He believes he is progressive. He believes he is empathetic. Yet the story keeps taking him back to moments where those beliefs meet the expectations placed on him by family, society and the idea of what a man is supposed to be.

That is also why the play never needs to turn its protagonist into either a hero or a villain. He is simply a man trying to understand himself. And because he is unnamed, he can become almost anyone.

Sharma's writing makes that recognition easier because it rarely sounds like writing meant for a stage. It sounds conversational, almost like someone telling a long story to a friend. Memories flow into present-day situations, imagined conversations appear naturally and characters who are never physically seen begin to take shape through Parashar's performance. A one-man play somehow starts feeling populated.

The humour is central to that effect. There are sexual references, double entendres, awkward situations, observational humour and moments of audience interaction, but very little feels inserted simply to produce a laugh. Sometimes the expression is the joke. Sometimes it is the pause. Sometimes it is the sheer awkwardness of what is being said.

For all its conversations about masculinity, conditioning and gender, Besharam Aadmi never feels like a message being delivered from a stage. It is, first and foremost, sheer entertainment — funny, awkward, physical and wonderfully watchable. The message is there, but it never gets in the way of the fun. The audience laughs because the situations are funny, but also because they are familiar. Couples look at each other. People recognise themselves in certain moments. Sometimes the laughter comes with the slightly uncomfortable realisation that something accepted as normal may not be as harmless as it seemed.

That becomes particularly evident when the play begins talking openly about sex, underwear, marriage and intimacy. These remain subjects surrounded by a certain hush-hush discomfort in many Indian families, particularly when conversations have to happen across generations. Yet the play does not treat them as forbidden territory. It talks about them in an ordinary, matter-of-fact way, and gradually the subject itself stops being the joke.

The humour, then, is not the destination. It is the route.

A serious lecture can make an audience defensive. A joke can make people lower their guard. Besharam Aadmi uses that opening to make its audience examine things it may otherwise prefer not to examine. The laughter does some of the work before the more uncomfortable questions arrive.

The play also understands that gender conditioning does not begin in adulthood. It starts much earlier, in the seemingly harmless rules children pick up about what boys should do, what girls should do, what men should be comfortable with and what should make them embarrassed. The protagonist's childhood memories make this clear. A young boy trying to understand something he does not have the language to process eventually becomes the adult who believes he has figured himself out.

The childhood sections are among the more vulnerable parts of the play because they show that the adult man did not simply choose every idea he carries. Some were handed to him. Some were absorbed by watching others. Some came from people he trusted. Others came from fear of being judged.

That tension is at the heart of the bra episode. The issue is not really the bra. It is the fact that an ordinary object can suddenly make an adult man feel like a child again, conscious of whether he is behaving correctly in the eyes of someone whose approval mattered long before he had words for it.

Parashar carries these shifts without overplaying them. There is no need for elaborate props or a constantly changing set. A chair, a few objects and the actor's physicality are enough. The stage remains largely unchanged, but the world around the character keeps expanding.

There is also considerable control in the way Parashar handles the audience. When a laugh takes longer than expected, he lets it happen. When a moment requires silence, he does not rush to fill it. His pauses are as important as his dialogue. He acknowledges the audience without allowing the interaction to take over the story.

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A solo performance is unforgiving. There is no co-actor to pick up a missed beat, no edit to rescue a moment and no camera close-up to manufacture intimacy. Everything has to happen in real time. This was the play's 33rd show, and yet Parashar carries the demands of the format without making the effort visible.

The audience can see a bedroom, a living room, an office, a childhood home and the people who occupy those spaces, even though the stage barely changes. That is where the strength of a solo performance becomes apparent: the actor does not have to show everything. He only has to make the audience see it.

The red bra, teased by the title and imagery around Besharam Aadmi, eventually appears on stage. By then, however, much of its ability to shock has disappeared. The audience has already spent enough time with the idea to understand that the object itself is not really the story. The discomfort surrounding it is.

That is where the title changes meaning. At first, “besharam” sounds like a word for someone who has crossed a line of propriety. By the end, it begins to suggest something else: the courage to question what has been handed down, to talk about things that are usually hidden and to accept that being progressive is not a finished state.

The production's simplicity works in its favour. The lighting keeps the stage intimate, even inside a large auditorium, and there is no elaborate spectacle competing with the performer. The focus stays on the story, the character and the audience's reactions to both.

For 75 minutes, Besharam Aadmi manages to entertain without emptying itself of meaning. It makes an audience laugh, recognise itself, squirm occasionally and then think about why certain things ever felt embarrassing in the first place.

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