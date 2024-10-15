The anticipation for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has reached new heights as the makers unveiled a teaser for the film's title track, a high-energy collaboration featuring global music icon Pitbull, known as "Mr. Worldwide," and renowned Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. This musical partnership marks a vibrant fusion of Bollywood's lively spirit with international rhythms, adding a global flair to the much-awaited Diwali release.

Kartik Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba, leading the title track with his signature dance moves and captivating style, promising an energetic and visually engaging performance. The teaser, released on Tuesday, has further fueled excitement, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the song's full release.

The title track is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, celebrated for his chart-topping recreations, while the film’s original soundtrack features compositions by Pritam, continuing the musical legacy that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is known for. This collaboration brings together a powerhouse trio—Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neeraj Shridhar—who seamlessly blend modern sounds with traditional Indian music elements, creating a captivating auditory experience.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stays true to its roots by merging horror and comedy, a formula that has resonated with audiences in the previous installments. The star-studded cast, which includes Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, adds to the film's allure, making it one of the most eagerly awaited releases this Diwali season.

Also read: Assam Agricultural University researchers develop new high-yield mustard greens and chilli varieties