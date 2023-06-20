After returning from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, comedian Puneet Superstar uploaded a number of videos to Instagram. Because of his disruptive behavior within the house, he was kicked out of the house less than 24 hours after the show premiered.

Puneet blasted about Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, who was a panelist on the show's first episode, in one of his Instagram videos.

“Bigg Boss jaae bhaad ki bhatti mein. Saala mujhe kisi ki zaroorat nahi hai. Puneet Superstar star tha, star hai aur star rahega. Aur main ye batana chahta hu ki MC Stan tu saale keede makode, mereko aake lalkaarta hai, meri comedy ke peeche aake lalkarta hai toh mere dosto jaldi se Elo Elo app download karlo, kyuki Puneet Superstar kal shaam ko yahan par 4 baje live aane wala hai aur sabka ek ek karke band bajane wala hai. Toh tum log saale nalle, berozgaar, bhikmange ye sochte ho ki Puneet Superstar ke dwara live aakar star ban jaoge lekin Puneet Superstar star tha aur rahega (Bigg Boss can go to hell. I don't need anyone. Puneet Superstar will always be a star. This insect MC Stan challenged me and my comedy. Friends quickly download Elo Elo app where I will be live at 4pm tomorrow and pull up everyone one by one. All you useless, jobless, penniless people want to ride on my success, but Puneet will always be a star),” he said. He appears to have deleted the video on Tuesday morning.

When Puneet was first introduced to the audience on the premiere episode, panelist MC Stan asked him how he would connect with them because his style of comedy frequently involves "cringe." Additionally, the panelists decided to change his audience rating to no. 2 reduced to no. 10.

Puneet caused a lot of chaos once he entered the house, allegedly putting toothpaste on his face, spraying floor cleaner on his head, and even leaving skid marks on the toilet seat. Nearly everyone in the house was irritated and frustrated by his antics. Puneet was eliminated from Bigg Boss after the majority of contestants voted against it when asked if they would be able to "adjust" with him.

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