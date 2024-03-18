Big Boss OTT winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has admitted to the police of ordering snakes and snake venom for rave parties, according to sources on March 18.

The 26-year-old YouTuber made the confession that he had met all the accused who have been arrested by the police in connection with the case that took place at a party in Noida in November last year.

Earlier on Sunday, March 17, Yadav was arrested by the Noida Police in connection with a probe into the case. Later, he was produced before a court, which sent him to 14 days in judicial custody.

Elvish Yadav was amongst six people named in an FIR lodged at Noida’s Sector 49 police station.

The five other accused who were arrested in November, have been identified as snake charmers. They are currently out on bail.

The case was lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, Indian Penal Code sections 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 284 (negligent conduct related to poison that endangers human safety) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals), according to police.

Charges under the stringent section 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were also added to the case. The forensic reports earlier confirmed the presence of snake venom in samples collected from the party.

Meanwhile, Yadav has refuted the charges of involvement in the case.

Also read: YouTuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case