Veteran actor, producer, director, comedian Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 as per a tweet shared by actor Anupam Kher.

He was 66 years old at time of his death.

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

He is best known for his roles as "Calendar" in the movie "Mr. India" and "Pappu Pager" in the movie "Deewana Mastana."

Kaushik graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune and the National Schools of Drama in New Delhi. He composed dialogue for the 1983 comedy classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron directed by Kundan Shah.

He was honored with two Filmfare Best Comedian Awards: in 1990 for Saajan Chale Sasural and 1997 for Ram Lakhan. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, starring Sridevi, was his first feature film as a director. At the box office, it did poorly. Prem came in second place (1995). In 1999, he had his first hit with the song Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain.

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