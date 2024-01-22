Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is not well and has been hospitalised with a fractured knee and shoulder. As per reports, the 'Adipurush' star has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Reports emerged that the actor had suffered fractures in both his knee and shoulder, necessitating immediate medical attention.

As Saif Ali Khan faced this health challenge, his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, was reported to be by his side, providing support during this difficult time. Fans of the actor and the wider public were left anxious for updates, with many taking to social media to express their concern and to wish him a speedy recovery.

Saif Ali Khan, known for his contributions to Indian cinema over several decades, has a net worth estimated at Rs 12 million as of 2023. He resides in Mumbai and is also the owner of the ancestral Pataudi Palace in Haryana. At 53 years old, the actor continues to be active in the film industry, with "Devara: Part 1" listed as an upcoming movie in his career.

The news of Saif's hospitalization and subsequent surgery has undoubtedly caused a stir among his admirers and colleagues. As the film fraternity and fans await further updates on his condition, the collective hope is for Saif Ali Khan's swift and complete recovery so that he may return to his life and craft with renewed health.

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