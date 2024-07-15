In a significant drug enforcement operation, Aman Preet Singh, the brother of renowned Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, was apprehended in Hyderabad on Monday, July 15. This arrest forms part of a broader crackdown on narcotics by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TG-ANB) in collaboration with the Cyberabad police.

The authorities managed to intercept five individuals involved in drug trafficking, including two nationals from Africa, who were found in possession of 199 grams of cocaine. Subsequent interrogations led to the identification of 13 individuals who were consumers of the narcotics, among whom was Aman Preet Singh. Aman, who is also an actor in the Tollywood and Bollywood industries, along with four other consumers, tested positive for cocaine.

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The Cyberabad police have indicated that while Aman Preet Singh and the other consumers are being charged in the case, they will be treated as drug users rather than traffickers. This distinction plays a critical role in the legal proceedings they will face.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the actress Rakul Preet Singh’s name has surfaced in connection with drug-related investigations. She was previously under the scrutiny of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for suspected involvement in a case related to the violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. However, the police have confirmed that she has no involvement in the current case against her brother.