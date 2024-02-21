Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has filed an FIR with Mumbai Police against an unidentified individual for creating a fraudulent Instagram account under her name and soliciting money from people.

An unknown entity reportedly replicated Vidya Balan's Instagram ID, created a Gmail account, and began contacting those affiliated with Bollywood. The individual allegedly promised jobs to people in exchange for money. Upon discovering this, Vidya Balan reported the issue to Mumbai Police.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against the unidentified person under Section 66 (C) of IT by Khar Police Station, and an investigation has been initiated.

The actress recently alerted her Instagram followers about the rogue account, urging them to report and block it. She informed that the imposter has been communicating with many people on her behalf and requested her followers not to engage with the fake account.

On the professional front, Vidya Balan is set to appear in the upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar. The poster of the film has been recently unveiled. Ileana D'Cruz will be sharing the screen with Balan in this movie. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 29 this year.



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