Renowned constitutional jurist and senior advocate of the Supreme Court, Fali S Nariman, passed away in New Delhi on February 21 at the age of 95.



Known as a strong advocate for civil liberties, Nariman's critical views on judicial developments were highly regarded.

As a distinguished constitutional lawyer, he was involved in several landmark cases, including the notable NJAC verdict. Nariman began his legal career as an advocate of the Bombay High Court in November 1950 and later became a senior advocate in 1961.

With a legal practice spanning more than 70 years, he initially worked in the Bombay High Court before moving to Delhi in 1972 to practice in the Supreme Court of India. He also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from May 1972, following his move from Bombay to Delhi.

Senior advocate and Congress leader, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, mourned the death of Fali Nariman, describing it as the 'end of an era'. Singhvi paid tribute to Nariman on social media, praising his unwavering principles and his ability to 'call a spade a spade'.

He also highlighted the influence of Nariman's son. Fali Nariman, known for his numerous contributions to law and public life, authored several books including 'Before Memory Fades', 'The State of Nation', and 'God Save the Hon'ble Supreme Court'. 'Before Memory Fades' is particularly popular among law students and young lawyers, serving as a source of inspiration.



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