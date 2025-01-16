Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized following a knife attack by an unidentified intruder at his residence in the early hours of Thursday, January 16.



According to police reports, the incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. when the accused broke into the actor’s

home and stabbed him.



Saif Ali Khan was immediately rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.



Authorities have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the assailant. Further updates on the actor's condition are awaited.





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