Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is now under Y+ security after receiving threat messages following his recent successful films, Jawan and Pathaan.

The threats, also broadcasted through social media, surfaced during the promotion of Pathaan. With the enhanced security cover, Khan will be guarded by six police commandos from Maharashtra Police's special protection unit.

The Y+ security category entails the deployment of 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police personnel and a traffic clearance vehicle. His residence, Mannat, will also be guarded by four policemen equipped with MP-5 machine guns, AK-47 assault rifles, and Glock pistols.

Previously, Khan's security consisted of two police constables. The state home department issued an enhancement in his security on October 5, notifying senior police officers and departments, including the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

According to Maharashtra government's revised police protection policy of 2017, security is provided to private citizens facing legitimate life threats, who are required to either pay a fee in advance or deposit a bank guarantee for Mumbai Police protection.

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