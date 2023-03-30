The Bombay High Court on March 30 quashed a complaint that was lodged against Bollywood actor Salman Khan by a journalist alleging misbehavior.

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre said the applications filed by the actor and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh are allowed.



The High Court even quashed the process issued to Salman Khan and Shaikh by a lower court in 2022.



Earlier in March 2022, Khan and Shaikh were directed to appear before the magistrate’s court on April 5, and the process was issued to them.



The order was passed in view of the complaint filed against them by journalist Ashok Pandey who alleged that he was threatened and assaulted by the duo.



However, last year the actor approached the High Court challenging these allegations. On April 5, 2022, the High Court stayed these summons pending hearing of the actor’s petition. Even Shaikh later filed a petition challenging the summons that was also stayed by High Court.

Journalist Ashok Pandey alleged that in April 2019, the duo had abused and assaulted him for recording the actor while he was cycling on the road.

Pandey then went on to file a private complaint before the magistrate seeking action against the actor.

Khan countered the complaint by claiming that there were contradictions and improvisations in the journalist’s complaint and said that he did not say anything to him during the incident.

Ashok Pandey alleged that the Bollywood actor took away his phone while cycling on Mumbai street when some media person started clicking his pictures.

The actor argued with him and threatened him as well, stated Pandey in his complaint.

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