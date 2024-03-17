Actor Bradley Cooper and supermodel Gigi Hadid went out on a romantic dinner date at Via Carota in New York City recently. A photo of the two celebrities giving one other a tender kiss has gone viral. It was anticipated by many that the couple will announce their romance during the Academy Awards on March 11.



According to Elle, Hadid decided to spend the day with her three-year-old daughter Khai, while Bradley Cooper went to the Oscars with his mother as his plus one. A photo of Gigi and Bradley having fun on a date night at Via Carota, an Italian restaurant in New York, with pals has surfaced online amid a lot of talk about their romance. In one of the photos, the two were seen kissing.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were seen sharing a kiss at dinner in New York City. pic.twitter.com/A41I6P2b2W — 21 (@21metgala) March 15, 2024

It's interesting to note that Hadid and Cooper still have a solid friendship in spite of their 20-year age gap. Their considerable age differences (28 and 48, respectively) don't interfere with their relationship. According to a source quoted by US Weekly, "They have a lot in common. They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humour."

Cooper co-parents his six-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, while Hadid co-parents her three-year-old daughter Khai with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.



Cooper and Hadid have been spotted together in public on several times. Nonetheless, none of the two has made their connection public.