The eighth edition of Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) concluded its final day at Jyoti Chitraban, Guwahati.

The day began with a condolence prayer for the late veteran actor Jayanta Das, who passed away on December 16. Tanushree Hazarika, Founder and Festival Director, expressed the collective grief of the region.

The festival showcased cinematic brilliance with films like 'Follower' by Harshad Nalawade and 'Nine Hills One Valley' by Haobam Paban Kumar. Prakash Jha, a renowned filmmaker, led a masterclass session and engaged in a discussion on 'Exploring Sociopolitical Narratives and Filmmaking Craft'.

A discussion on 'Crafting Authentic Narratives' took place, featuring Adil Hussain and Nathalia Syam, moderated by Asha Kuthari Chaudhuri.

The day concluded with the screening of Nathalia Syam's film, 'Footprints on Water,' and the documentary 'Ladakh 470' by Shivam Singh Rajput.

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