Global icons BTS completed 10 years together as a group and are celebrating their anniversary with their fans today.

Their global fanbase called ARMY – short for Adorable Representation MC for Youth was formed on July 9, and hence the day is celebrated as ‘ARMY DAY’ by fans across the world.

On the occasion, the group released their first book “Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS”, which narrates stories of the global icons beyond what is already known.

As per BigHit Music’s press release, ““BEYOND THE STORY” is the first ever official book of BTS, which contains a chronological summary of BTS’ music career from their pre-debut days to the present as well as anticipations for their future endeavors. We hope “BEYOND THE STORY” will become a “candid record shared” between BTS and ARMY.”

The statement further read, “Please look forward to the vivid voices of BTS shared in this book, and we sincerely thank ARMY for continuing to support BTS and their journey.” The book will be originally released in Korean and will be further released in 23 other languages.

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