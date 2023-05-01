Celebrated chef and former MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo who won millions of hearts passed away at the age of 46 on April 30.

The chef’s family issued a statement in this regard to confirm this tragic news. The family members took to Jock’s Instagram account and wrote, “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday (sic)”.

The statement further read, “So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky (sic)”.

“We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend”, the note concluded.

Following the publication of the tragic news, MasterChef Australia issued a long note deciding not to air the new episodes of the reality TV show which was set to debut this week.

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