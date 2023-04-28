Many celebrities were taken aback when their verified blue tick vanished from their accounts on the microblogging site Twitter. However, the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was one Twitter celebrity, who unexpectedly received blue ticks on his profile last week.

Many people questioned Twitter about how they received the blue ticks despite not being subscribers, but the former Twitter chief in India noticed that in addition to the late actor's account is verified, his phone number was also verified, which left him perplexed.

On Wednesday (April 26), Manish Maheshwari, the former head of Twitter India, asked Elon Musk on Twitter how Sushant Singh Rajput's phone number was verified.

He continued in jest, implying that either Elon was lying or that people had devised a means to carry their phones in the afterlife.

"Wondering how Sushant Singh Rajput verified his phone number, Elon Musk? Either you are lying or people have figured out a way to carry their phone in the afterlife," he tweeted.

Sushant Singh passed away on June 14, 2020, which left the entire nation in shock. It created a lot of sensation among the Bollywood film fraternity as there was no confirmation regarding the cause of his death.

More than two years of his death, a man who called himself a Cooper Hospital staff member, claimed that he saw the dead body of the actor and it did not seem to have been a case of suicide. He rather stated that it was a case of murder.

"When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, we received five dead bodies at the Cooper Hospital for postmortem. Out of those five bodies, one was a VIP body. When we went to perform a post-mortem, we learned he was Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well. The postmortem needed to be recorded but higher authorities were asked to only click pics of the body. Hence, we did that as per their order," the man claimed.

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