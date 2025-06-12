A Chinese woman in her 30s was arrested by Seoul police after attempting to break into the residence of BTS member Jungkook, just days following his discharge from mandatory military service on June 11.

The incident highlights growing security concerns surrounding the world's biggest K-pop group as members return to civilian life after completing their military obligations.

According to police reports, the woman approached Jungkook's residence and repeatedly attempted to enter through the front door by trying to guess his security pin code. Security personnel caught her during multiple failed entry attempts.

"I wished to see Jungkook after his discharge from the military," the woman reportedly told police after her arrest.

Jungkook, 26, completed his 18-month mandatory military service with the Army's 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province. His discharge drew hundreds of fans who gathered to welcome him back, alongside fellow BTS member Jimin, who was also discharged the same day.

The singer addressed supporters at his discharge ceremony: "To all the ARMYs who came, thank you for coming to see us as we're being discharged. I have been officially discharged as of June 11. I hereby report it!"

The discharge of Jimin and Jungkook follows the return of members RM and V on June 10, bringing the total to six of seven BTS members now back in civilian life. Only Min Yoongi (Suga) remains in service, with his discharge scheduled for June 21.

ALSO READ: Purple hearts return home: BTS's Jimin and Jungkook complete their military journey

Jimin hinted at future projects during his discharge speech: "Now that we're discharged, we'll begin painting the picture we've been preparing. We'll show you better things from now on."

The attempted break-in underlines the intense fan attention BTS members face upon their return from military service. All able-bodied South Korean men must complete approximately 18 months of military service, typically before age 30.

Jin was the first BTS member to be discharged in June 2024, followed by J-Hope earlier this year. Each discharge has drawn significant media attention and fan gatherings.

The group's management, HYBE Corporation, has not yet commented on the security incident or additional protective measures for the returning members.

Jungkook indicated he plans to share more about his military experience during upcoming live broadcasts on the fan platform Weverse, though no specific dates have been announced.

The complete BTS reunion, eagerly anticipated by their global fanbase known as ARMY, is now just 10 days away pending Suga's June 21 discharge.