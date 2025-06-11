If you thought yesterday's double discharge was emotional, today just cranked the feels up to eleven! The maknae line is officially back, and ARMY worldwide can practically taste that complete BTS reunion.

Standing makeup-free but glowing with that post-service confidence, Jungkook faced the cameras this morning with his signature blend of humility and charm. "To all the ARMYs who came, thank you for coming to see us as we're being discharged," he began, clearly moved by the people who greeted him at the discharge ceremony.

The golden maknae's 18-month transformation was evident as he addressed the crowd: "I have been officially discharged as of June 11. I hereby report it!" His shy admission about going makeup-free only endeared him further to fans who've missed his authentic, unfiltered presence.

But perhaps most touching was his gratitude toward his fellow servicemen. "To the seniors who came before us, the juniors, the officers who worked so hard, and everyone who lived with us…Thank you for enduring it all," Jungkook shared, showcasing the maturity and respect that military service has clearly instilled in him.

Park Jimin, ever the thoughtful speaker, delivered words that had ARMYs reaching for tissues worldwide. His message carried the weight of gratitude mixed with exciting promise: "Thank you so much for coming all this way to see us. And to ARMY, thank you for waiting for such a long time—from the pandemic through to our military service."

But it was his next statement that sent social media into overdrive: "Now that we're discharged, we'll begin painting the picture we've been preparing. We'll show you better things from now on."

Painting the picture we've been preparing? The implications have fans theorising everything from new album concepts to world tour announcements. One thing's certain - whatever they've been cooking up during their service time is about to be served hot.

ALSO READ: Four down, three to go: RM, V complete military service as BTS reunion nears

With yesterday's discharge of RM and V, and today's return of Jimin and Jungkook, the BTS reunion puzzle is nearly complete. The math is simple and beautiful: six down, one to go. Min Yoongi's June 21 discharge date now stands as the final milestone between ARMY and their complete septet.

The past week has been a masterclass in emotional whiplash for fans. From RM's touching reflections on family bonds to V's promise of "amazing performances," each discharge has added another layer to the anticipation. Now, with the maknae line officially back in civilian clothes, the energy is electric.

Both Jimin and Jungkook's brief but heartfelt speeches echoed themes we've heard from their hyungs - gratitude, growth, and genuine appreciation for the experience. Jungkook's promise to share more stories "gradually during a live broadcast" has fans already camping out for notification alerts from Weverse.

The transformation in all six discharged members has been remarkable. From Jin's dad jokes hitting different to J-Hope's renewed energy, from RM's deeper family connections to V's physical and mental reset, and now Jimin and Jungkook's mature perspectives - military service has clearly been a period of profound personal development.

As V promised yesterday, "Just a little more patience, and we'll be back with amazing performances." With Jimin's cryptic mention of preparing something special and Jungkook's upcoming live broadcast revelations, the next ten days until Suga's return might just be the longest yet.

ARMY's patience is about to pay off in the biggest way possible. The global fanbase that weathered a pandemic, individual enlistments, and countless "BTS is coming back" rumours is finally, finally about to get their complete septet back.

Mark your calendars: June 21, 2025 - the day seven becomes one again.