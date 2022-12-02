Cirkus, a comedy directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ranveer Singh, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez, has released its trailer. Cirkus is a trademark Rohit Shetty film that one may thoroughly and mindlessly — enjoy viewing in theatres with friends and family.

In the clip, Ranveer plays twins who are oblivious to each other's existence. Varun Sharma also plays two characters in this comedic adventure. One would expect Ranveer Singh to carry the entire show, but the film's star actor is part of an ensemble cast in which everyone gets something to gnaw on.

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