Cirkus trailer out: Electrifying 1960-set slapstick comedy is a revisit of Rohit Chetty’s movies
Cirkus, a comedy directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ranveer Singh, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez, has released its trailer
Cirkus, a comedy directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ranveer Singh, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez, has released its trailer. Cirkus is a trademark Rohit Shetty film that one may thoroughly and mindlessly — enjoy viewing in theatres with friends and family.
In the clip, Ranveer plays twins who are oblivious to each other's existence. Varun Sharma also plays two characters in this comedic adventure. One would expect Ranveer Singh to carry the entire show, but the film's star actor is part of an ensemble cast in which everyone gets something to gnaw on.
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Cirkus, like every other Rohit Shetty picture, provides the spectator with a full combination of humour, action, dance, and music. Deepika Padukone makes a surprise cameo in a song alongside Ranveer Singh. The duo seemed to have had a great time with the high-energy dance and showing off their hook moves.
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