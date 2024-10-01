Coldplay, the British rock sensation that has captivated audiences worldwide, has announced a bittersweet symphony for their fans. In a revealing conversation with Zane Lowe, frontman Chris Martin unveiled the band's plan to bow out after their 12th studio album.

"We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that's real," Martin shared, his words tinged with both determination and nostalgia. This decision, far from being a sign of creative fatigue, stems from a desire to maintain their artistic integrity. Martin elaborated, "Having that limit means the quality control is so high right now and for a song to make it, it's almost impossible, which is great."

Drawing inspiration from diverse sources like Harry Potter, The Beatles, and Bob Marley, Coldplay's self-imposed limit is evidence of their commitment to excellence. "Where we could be coasting, we're trying to improve," Martin emphasised, showcasing the band's unwavering dedication to their craft.

While the news might strike a melancholy chord with fans, Martin assured that this isn't a complete farewell. "To make an album great as a band, it's such a lot of wrangling of people, and I want to give the others some of their life for themselves," he explained, hinting at potential solo ventures and collaborations beyond the Coldplay banner.

Before their final curtain call, Coldplay has an exciting journey ahead. "Moon Music," their 10th studio album, is set to illuminate the airwaves on October 4; the astronomical success of their "Music of the Spheres" tour continues, with upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand. Asian fans can anticipate a celestial experience in 2025. Indian admirers are in for a treat with Mumbai shows on January 18, 19, and 21 next year.

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