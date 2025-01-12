A complaint has been lodged against prominent Telugu film personalities, including actor Rana Daggubati, producer D. Venkatesh, and their family members, in relation to the demolition of a property in Filmnagar, Hyderabad.



The accused individuals named in the case are film producer D. Suresh Babu, his brother and actor D. Venkatesh, along with D. Suresh Babu's two sons, actor Rana Daggubati and Abhiram Daggubati.



The complainant, K. Nandukumar, claims that the accused conspired to unlawfully take over a property he had leased from them. According to Nandukumar, he invested approximately Rs. 20 crore in renovations to the property, which was secured under a valid lease agreement.



Nandukumar further alleges that the accused sought to evict him from the property, despite the existence of the lease, and hired "anti-social elements" to demolish parts of the property. He also claims that his family was threatened with severe repercussions by the accused.





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