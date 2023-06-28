In James Gunn's next picture 'Superman: Legacy,' Hollywood actor David Corenswet will replace Henry Cavill as Clark Kent, while Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane.

According to Deadline, a US-based media site, the decision comes after the two were among the handful chosen to test in full costume and makeup for the parts in front of DC co-chairs Peter Safran and Gunn (who is directing).

Previously, Cavill performed the character of the superhero in DC comics' 'Man of Steel', 'Batman versus Superman', 'Justice League'.



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The casting process for 'Superman: Legacy' has been ongoing for months, with Safran and Gunn seeking a comprehensive search to discover the new leads for this new series. Gunn will now look to fill the shoes of Superman's arch-nemesis Lex Luthor as well as other supporting characters like as Kent's pal Jimmy Olsen, according to Deadline.

Warner Bros. has yet to announce its presence at Comic-Con in San Diego next month, although the two might be revealed at the studio's Hall H panel. However, if SAG-AFTRA goes on strike, Corenswet and Brosnahan will be unable to attend since strike guidelines state that no performers can promote any movie while on strike.

'Superman: Legacy' will be released in theatres on July 11, 2025.