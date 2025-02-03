Manipur, the birthplace of polo and a land celebrated for its rich cultural and cinematic heritage is set to host the 2nd edition of the Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival (EIIFF).

Designed to promote the art of cinema and establish Manipur as a strategic hub for independent filmmaking, EIIFF 2025 will take place from February 6–9 in Imphal.

The festival, a collaborative effort of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) and Manipur State Film & Television Institute (MSFTI), will feature a remarkable lineup of 54 films, including 38 international titles.

Speaking at the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) premises, the festival committee unveiled the official Festival Memento, marking a significant milestone in the event’s preparations.

Festival Director and MSFDS Secretary, Sunzu Bachaspatimayum, introduced the memento’s creator, renowned artist Robin Wahengbam, who previously designed the mascot for the 1999 National Games held in Manipur.



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The memento, featuring the iconic Manipuri Pony, stands as a tribute to the enduring spirit of cinema and Manipur’s artistic resilience. Elaborating on his design, Wahengbam shared that the concept was inspired by the relentless energy of both the film industry and the Manipuri Pony. The design also seeks to spotlight the urgent need for conservation of this endangered indigenous breed, deeply intertwined with Manipur’s history and identity.

With a vision to elevate EIIFF into a premier international film festival, this year’s edition boasts an impressive selection of critically acclaimed films from global festivals, alongside a dedicated showcase of cinema from Northeast India.

Film categories include International Competition, World Lenses, Northeast Currents, Eikhoigi Classics, Eikhoigi Montage, Remastered Manipuri Cinema: The Light of Manipuri, and Manipuri Matinee.

Beyond film screenings, EIIFF 2025 offers a robust lineup of industry-focused events, including Masterclasses, Cine Talks, Panel Discussions, and Pitch Sessions in both Documentary and Fiction categories. These sessions aim to foster emerging talents, encourage creative collaboration, and provide a platform for industry networking.

Explaining the festival delegate registration process, Festival Director Sunzu Bachaspatimayum announced that film screenings will be accessible only to accredited delegates who register by paying a fee of Rs. 150 on the official festival website, www.eiiff.org.

Accredited delegates will receive free access to all screenings, industry events, a multicuisine food court, and vibrant cultural programs hosted at the City Convention Centre. While children are welcome at the industry venues, food courts, and cultural events, they will not be permitted entry into film screenings. Additionally, delegates must reserve their seats for screenings in advance via the festival’s official website.

As EIIFF 2025 prepares to unfold, film enthusiasts, industry professionals, and cinephiles eagerly anticipate an enriching cinematic experience that will not only celebrate independent filmmaking but also place Manipur firmly on the global film map.