Emma Corrin, star of "The Crown," is poised to portray the antagonist in the third instalment of Ryan Reynolds' "Deadpool" film trilogy.

According to Deadline, Corrin is the newest addition to the ensemble following Hugh Jackman, who is reprising his Wolverine role in the Marvel Studios feature picture. Other information concerning the actor's role is unknown, according to the magazine.

"Deadpool 3" will be directed by Shawn Levy, with Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese returning to write the script.

A prior draught was written by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin. Along with Reynolds and Levy, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce the film.

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The project represents the first "Deadpool" cooperation between Marvel Studios and Reynolds & 'Team Deadpool'. Corrin, who uses non-binary pronouns 'they/them', was last seen in the historical love drama "Lady Chatterley's Lover".

Deadpool is a 2016 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Distributed by 20th Century Fox, it is a spin-off in the X-Men film series and the eighth instalment overall.