Actor Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted by a special Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) in connection with the death of actor Jiah Khan in Mumbai on April 28.

The actor was accused of abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide case. The verdict was declared on April 28 at the CBI court.

“Due to paucity of evidence, this court can't hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted,” said Judge AS Sayyed of the special CBI court in Mumbai.

Actor Jiah Khan was found dead at her Mumbai home on June 3, 2013. The news gathered a lot of sensation across the film fraternity of Mumbai and Sooraj Pancholi faced the heat of the people since they were known to be involved romantically.

Jiah Khan was 25 years of age when she was found dead at her home.

It was on the basis of a letter that was written by Jiah Khan before her death that Mumbai Police booked Sooraj Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and was later arrested.

She had allegedly wrote about her troubled relationship with actor Sooraj Pancholi and how it had affected her mentally. She also wrote about how she was physically and mentally abused by him.

Previously the bail plea of Sooraj Pancholi was rejected by the Mumbai court but on July 1, 2013 he was granted bail after he signed a bond of Rs 50,000. On July 2, the court acquitted the actor and declared that he was not accountable for the death of Jiah Khan.

However, Jiah Khan’s mother was not happy with the court’s judgment and requested the court to carry out a detailed investigation, after which the case was transferred from Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

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