The 69th Filmfare Awards, a night of glitz and glamour in the world of Bollywood, unfolded with much fanfare in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The star-studded event was hosted by the charismatic Karan Johar and featured an array of performances from Bollywood's finest, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan.

The ceremony celebrated the exceptional talent of the Hindi film industry, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stealing the spotlight as they were named Best Actor in a Leading Role - Male for "Animal" and Best Actor in a Leading Role - Female for "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," respectively.

Their performances captivated audiences and critics alike, earning them prestigious trophies.

Adding to the list of accolades, "12th Fail" emerged as the Best Film (Popular), while "Joram" clinched the title of Best Film (Critics). Vikrant Massey's compelling performance in "12th Fail" earned him the Best Actor (Critics) award, further highlighting the film's impact.



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The winners were not just celebrated on the ground; fans worldwide could tune in to witness the grandeur live on Filmfare's official website and through telecasts on the Times Group channels.

The complete list of winners, encompassing various categories, showcased the diverse and rich talent pool of the Indian cinema industry.

As the curtains fell on the evening, the Filmfare Awards 2024 left an indelible mark on the hearts of cinephiles, celebrating the artistry and dedication of those who strive to entertain and inspire through the silver screen.

Here’s the complete list of winners of the 69th Filmfare Awards, 2024:

Best Film: 12th Fail

Best Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ranbir Kapoor (Animal)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Film (Critics’): Joram (Devashish Makhija)

Best Actor (Critics’): Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Actress (Critics’): Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway), Shefali Shah (Three of Us)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Vicky Kaushal (Dunki)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Shabana Azmi (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya (“Tere Vaaste” – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

Best Music Album: Animal (Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshwardhan Rameshwar, Gurinder Seagal)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Bhupinder Babbal (Arjan Vailly – Animal)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang – Pathaan)

Best Story: Amit Rai (OMG 2), Devashish Makhija (Joram)

Best Screenplay: Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Dialogue: Ishita Moitra (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Background Score: Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun Dhaware (Three of Us)

Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray (Sam Bahadur)

Best Costume Design: Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir, Nidhhi Gambhir (Sam Bahadur)

Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma (Mpse) (Sam Bahadur) Sync Cinema (Animal)

Best Editing: Jaskunwar Singh Kohli- Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Action: Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues (Jawan)

Best VFX: Red Chillies VFX (Jawan)

Best Choreography: Ganesh Acharya (“What Jhumka?” – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani )

Best Debut Director: Tarun Dudeja (Dhak Dhak)

Best Debut Male: Aditya Rawal (Faraaz)

Best Debut Female: Alizeh Agnihotri (Farrey)

Lifetime Achievement Award: David Dhawan