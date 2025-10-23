Final scene of 'Roi Roi Binale' trailer mirrors Zubeen Garg’s last moments in Singapore

The concluding shot of the Roi Roi Binale trailer, filmed on the last day in Sri Lanka, has drawn attention for its uncanny resonance with the final moments of legendary singer Zubeen Garg’s life.

Fans and admirers see it as a poignant tribute, symbolically allowing the late artist’s voice to speak even after his untimely demise.

Speaking about the trailer, although the shot was never planned as a tribute, yet, in an emotional coincidence, the last frame aligns with the end of Zubeen Garg’s journey.

“We could not deliver justice to Zubeen Garg in his lifetime, but now, through his art, he continues to speak for himself,” said a fan of the music icon.

The trailer’s final scene has already sparked widespread discussion among fans, who feel it captures not just the literal final day of filming but also metaphorically mirrors the legacy and spirit of Zubeen Garg.



Many have shared the scene online, interpreting it as Zubeen once again addressing the world through his creativity.



Also Read: Guwahati issues strict guidelines for Zubeen cremation site: No alcohol, visiting hours 6 AM–10 PM

As tributes continue to pour in across Assam and beyond, admirers are finding solace in his enduring art.



The Roi Roi Binale trailer now serves not only as a cinematic preview but also as a moving homage to a voice that remains immortal in the hearts of millions.

Earlier, filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan made a major decision regarding the much-awaited film “Roi Roi Binale”, the dream project of late music icon Zubeen Garg.

The controversy began soon after the release of the film’s first song “Mor Mon” on October 7.

The track, which marked the beginning of the film’s musical journey, immediately stirred widespread discussion across Assam after viewers noticed the presence of Shekharjyoti Goswami, one of the accused in Zubeen Garg’s death case.

The inclusion of Goswami in the song led to strong public outrage, with fans of Zubeen Garg and members of the general public demanding that all scenes featuring him be removed from the film.

Responding to the public’s appeal, director Rajesh Bhuyan announced that he would delete the portions featuring Shekharjyoti Goswami, Amritprabha Mahanta, and Siddharth Sharma from “Roi Roi Binale.”

“This film is Zubeen’s dream, and I deeply respect the sentiments of the people who loved him. Hence, we have decided to remove the clips in question,” Bhuyan said in a statement.