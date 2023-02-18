The first trailer for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new web series "Heeramandi" was released on Netflix India. Bhansali is making his OTT debut with "Heeramandi" after delivering a smash hit movie in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" last year.

The initial glance demonstrates that it is another of Bhansali's magnificent and majestic worlds, which looks royal yet holds on to its roots.

Manisha Koirala appears in the teaser wearing a golden outfit, thick necklaces, a stunning nose ring, and a maang-teeka. Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh's appearances in a similar outfit are also shown in the clip. Sonakshi Sinha closes it with a "salaam." The show's name flashes in the background of the final image, which includes all six attractive women.

The drama will center on courtesans who were previously queens, according to the footage. Another period drama, which Bhansali has perfected and mastered. Sanjay Leela Bhansali built a "magical world" for the show, according to Netflix. With movies like "Devdas," "Bajirao Mastani," "Padmavat," and others, he has displayed his mastery of world-building, so it will be intriguing to watch how he approaches the episodic journey this time.

According to reports, it could be Bhansali's masterpiece. The Filmcity in Mumbai, where the sets for Alia Bhatt's film "Gangubai Kathiawadi" were made, is where the sets for the next web series have been completed.

The release date for the project has not been announced and there has been no news of the series going on the floor yet.

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