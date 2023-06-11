Veteran actor and director Mangal Dhillon who was known popularly for his role in the Hindi TV serial Buniyaad, passed away today after battling cancer for a long time.

The actor’s demise has left a deep void in the entertainment industry especially in the Punjabi film fraternity where he has worked for a longer period.

Dhillon was a noted name in the Punjabi industry. He also appeared in popular Bollywood films like Khoon Bhari Maang, Train to Pakistan, and Kahan Hai Kanoon in the 1980s. Aside from acting, Mangal had additionally set up his own creation house and delivered the hit film named Khalsa. He also received the Baba Farid Award from the Punjab Government for the same film.

Mangal Singh Dhillon was born in Jatana close to Kotkapura in Faridkot area, Punjab. He worked in auditorium in Delhi and joined the Indian Theater office at Panjab College, back in 1979. He finished his acting postgraduate diploma program in 1980.

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