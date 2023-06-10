Anant Manger, a talented 22-year-old actor hailing from Gangtok, Sikkim, is making a name for himself in the world of entertainment.

Son of Damber Bdr. Manger and Kabita Manger, Anant's journey from a small town to the silver screen is one of passion and dedication.

Anant received his early education at Baha'i School in Gangtok and later attended Namchi Senior Secondary School. After completing his schooling, he pursued his graduation in Economics and is currently pursuing Mass Communication. However, it was his passion for acting that truly captivated his heart.

To pursue his dreams, Anant joined the prestigious Barry JHON Acting Studio in Mumbai, a renowned institution that has produced talents like Sushant Rajput and Shahrukh Khan. Under the guidance of experienced professionals, Anant honed his acting skills, preparing himself for the challenging world of showbiz.

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Recently, Anant's hard work and talent paid off as he shared the screen with acclaimed actor Shahid Kapoor in the Bollywood flick "Bloody Daddy," which was released on Jio Cinema. His performance in the movie received rave reviews, with critics praising his natural acting prowess and on-screen presence.

Apart from "Bloody Daddy," Anant has also showcased his acting skills in the feature film "Broken Wings" and the television series "Hamari Angel," which aired on the Doordarshan channel. His versatility as an actor was evident in these projects, earning him further recognition among audiences and industry professionals alike.

In a surprising collaboration, Anant had the opportunity to share the screen with cricket superstar Virat Kohli in a television commercial for Philips trimmer. This unique collaboration not only highlighted Anant's acting abilities but also showcased his versatility and adaptability across different mediums.

With a promising career ahead, Anant Manger is swiftly emerging as a rising star in the entertainment industry. His dedication, talent, and commitment to his craft have garnered him attention and accolades, setting him on a path to success. Audiences eagerly anticipate his future projects as he continues to make his mark in both Bollywood and television.

As Anant's journey continues, his success story serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors from small towns, proving that with passion, determination, and hard work, dreams can be turned into reality.