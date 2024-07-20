Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on July 20 issued a legal notice to the producers and cast members of the recently released film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The recipients of the notice include Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and renowned South Indian actor Prabhas, among others.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam has expressed that the film has offended the religious sentiments of Hindus. In a statement regarding his legal action, he emphasized the importance of religious respect in India. "India is a land of emotions, faith, and devotion. The values of Sanatana Dharma should not be tampered with. The scriptures of Sanatana should not be altered. Lord Kalki Narayan is at the center of our faith. He is considered the final incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Much is written about the incarnation of Kalki in the Puranas, and based on this, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham on February 19," he stated.

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The legal notice was dispatched by Ujjawal Anand Sharma, an advocate of the Supreme Court of India, on behalf of Acharya Pramod.