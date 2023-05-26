Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are all set with their film ‘Gadar Ek Prem Katha’, to hit the theatres once again and fill the audience with nostalgia for the iconic film.

The co-actors of the film took to their Instagram handles to share the date of release of the film. They updated their fans that the film will be re-released on June 9.

The film revolves around the Partition of India and the film had created history at the box office when it was released in 2001. While the first part saw Sunny Deol’s character travel to Pakistan to rescue his wife back, this time he will travel to Pakistan to get his son back.

The film has been converted into the 4K format with an enhanced sound system and it will also be re-released in the single screens.

However, ‘Gadar 2’ is likely to face a clash in dates with Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ which is scheduled to release on August 11 of this year.

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