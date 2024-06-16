"Gorai Phakhri" (Wild Swans), the pioneering Bodo film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rajani Basumatary, has premiered to widespread acclaim, marking a milestone as the nation's first feature film with an all-female cast. The film delves deep into the harrowing impact of prolonged armed conflict on tribal women in remote Assamese villages.

Directed and scripted by Rajani Basumatary in collaboration with Janni Viswanath and Manna Films, "Gorai Phakhri" portrays the resilience of women amidst social turmoil, sidelining male characters to underscore the female experience. The narrative revolves around the traumatic effects of armed struggle, weaving a poignant story that culminates in the healing of fractured families.

The film has garnered significant recognition, including the prestigious Best Film award at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2023 and the Nepal International Film Festival 2024. Rajani Basumatary also received the Best Director award at the Sailadhar Baruah Film Awards 2023 and the Best Sound award at the North East India Film Festival 2024.

"Gorai Phakhri" has been showcased at esteemed international film festivals like the Vancouver International Film Festival 2023 (Canada), Kolkata International Film Festival 2023, and Dhaka International Film Festival 2024, among others. It continues to draw large audiences at theaters across Assam, including Gold Cinema in Kokrajhar, Universal Cinema in Chapaguri, and Cinepolis Central Mall in Guwahati.

Rajani Basumatary, known for her impactful storytelling, believes in using cinema as a tool for social change. Her previous works include "Raag, the Rhythm of Love" (2014) and "Jwlwi - The Seed" (2019), which received critical acclaim and multiple awards at various film festivals.

With its compelling narrative and stellar performances, "Gorai Phakhri" stands as a testament to Basumatary's vision and the power of cinema to highlight important societal issues.

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