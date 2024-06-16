In a disturbing incident, two trucks loaded with construction materials intended for a bridge were set ablaze by a mob at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai in Bishnupur district around 3 pm on June 15.

The trucks were part of a convoy of four, headed towards Churachandpur, and were stopped by the mob in the Tronglaobi area. One truck was completely burned, while another was partially damaged by the fire. The remaining two trucks were saved by the intervention of state and central security forces.

According to one of the drivers, the trucks were loaded at Sekmai and were en route to Singhat in Churachandpur, a journey they had undertaken before under security protection. Sources indicated that the heavy trucks were transporting materials essential for constructing a bridge along National Highway 102-B Churachandpur-Tuivai Road. All the drivers were reported to be non-locals.

The confrontation began when the trucks were halted at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai. Upon questioning, it was revealed that their destination was Churachandpur. The vehicles were then parked at a local ground by the residents. Following the news of the transportation, a large crowd gathered and set one of the trucks on fire. The flames spread, partially burning an adjacent truck.

Bishnupur police and central forces quickly responded to the scene, firing three to four rounds of tear gas to disperse the crowd and control the blaze. Despite efforts to douse the fire, the situation remained tense as a large number of people resumed their agitation. Reinforcements from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) arrived to stabilize the area and manage the escalating tension.

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