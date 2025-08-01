Guwahati film producer Dr Junmoni Devi Khaund to host Niri9 International Film Festival 3.0 in Hyderabad

Acclaimed filmmaker and cultural ambassador Dr Junmoni Devi Khaund from Guwahati is set to bring the third edition of the Niri9 International Film Festival to Hyderabad.

In a significant step towards promoting inter-state cultural collaboration, Dr Khaund met with the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, to discuss the event's upcoming edition.

The Niri9 International Film Festival 3.0 is scheduled to be held in the last week of November 2025. The prestigious festival will showcase Feature Films, Short Films, and Documentaries, opening doors for creative exchange across regions and languages.



Also Read: Amod Kanth slams OTT series ‘The Hunt’ for misrepresenting his role in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Cash awards worth ₹4 lakhs and multiple individual category prizes will be up for grabs, encouraging participation from filmmakers across India and beyond. The rules, guidelines, and submission details are available on the official website: www.niri9.com.

Online submissions are now open and will continue until October 31, 2025.

The initiative is expected to strengthen ties between Assam and Telangana while giving a platform to diverse storytelling voices under the visionary leadership of Dr Junmoni Devi Khaund.