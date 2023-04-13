HBO officially announced a Harry Potter series that will be based on JK Rowling’s seven novels on April 12.

They have also mentioned that a fresh set of the cast will be featured in the series.

According to the reports, the series is a “faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series”.

The TV series will be completely based on the seven books by JK Rowling that were published between 1997 and 2007. The series will be made available on HBO Max after its completion.

The series will target a new generation of fandom, and it will replicate all the minute details that have been written in the novel series. The series will bring back to life the most-loved characters and the magically dramatic locations that all the Potter-heads were in love with.

Every season will maintain the authenticity of the original books that will bring Harry Potter and his incredible adventures to new generation audiences from around the world, while the original classic films will remain at the core.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years," said HBO and HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys.

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