Hrithik Roshan has one of Bollywood's fittest bodies. On Monday, he provided some motivation by posting photos of his chiselled 8-pack abs on Instagram. He showed off his abs by lifting his black tee and captioning the photo, "Alright. #2023 Let's go." The actor is currently filming his next film, Fighter, with Deepika Padukone.

Hrithik can be seen standing in front of a mirror, lifting his t-shirt to show off his body. The photos were taken in a gym and show him wearing a black cap, a black tee, and track pants. He is seen in a clean-shaven look.

Varun Dhawan reacted to his caption, “Okay then”. A fan wrote, “sir bas 2 dedo (give me 2 abs). Another said, “Monday se diet ok?” One also commented, ”Bro’s abs have abs." One more cheered for him saying, “Old Hrithik is back.” A comment also read: “Can u believe this man is 48 years old.” Another comment read: “And this is the post of the day in Instagram”.

Also Read: How Assam is connecting Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut

Earlier on November 15, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan along with his team arrived in Assam to shoot for his upcoming movie "Fighter".

Later, he headed towards Salonibari military base in Assam's Tezpur district.

According to sources, the film will be shot using state-of-the-art equipment, including Sukhoi 30 fighter jet and the film shoot will begin on November 18.

Also Read: Actor Hrithik Roshan reaches Assam’s Salonibari military air base for ‘Fighter’ movie shoot

The other two lead actors Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will also be joining Hrithik Roshan later for the film shooting at the military base.

Hrithik announced 'Fighter' on his birthday last year and had also shared a motion poster with the caption, ''Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride."

''Fighter'' is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.