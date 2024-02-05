The Indian music fraternity witnessed a momentous occasion on the evening of February 5 as the fusion band Shakti, featuring the illustrious Shankar Mahadevan and Ustad Zakir Hussain, won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for their work "This Moment."

The album, which includes eight tracks, is a collaborative effort by John McLaughlin on guitar synth, Zakir Hussain on tabla, Shankar Mahadevan as the vocalist, V Selvaganesh on percussion, and Ganesh Rajagopalan playing the violin.

The Recording Academy acknowledged their achievement with a congratulatory post on social media, highlighting the significance of this win. Competing against a diverse group of international artists such as Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido, Shakti's victory was not only a testament to their musical prowess but also a proud moment for India on the global stage.

Zakir Hussain further etched his name in history by securing three Grammy wins in a single night, a first for an Indian artist. Alongside his accolade for "This Moment," he also triumphed in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category with Rakesh Chaurasia and the Best Instrumental Composition category. His triple win was celebrated by fellow musician and Grammy winner Ricky Kej, who shared the news from the audience at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles, were a showcase of India's rich musical heritage and the talent of its artists. Shankar Mahadevan dedicated the award to his wife, stating that every note of his music is dedicated to her, a sentiment that resonated with the cheering crowd. This historic achievement for Shakti and the individual successes of Zakir Hussain and Rakesh Chaurasia have indeed made it a remarkable year for India at the Grammys.

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