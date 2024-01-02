Jr NTR, renowned for his role in the Oscar-winning 'RRR' directed by SS Rajamouli, recently returned from a holiday in Japan. He expressed his deep sorrow over the earthquakes that struck Japan on January 1, leading to eight fatalities and forcing thousands to seek safety due to subsequent tsunami waves.

The actor, along with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and their two children, Abhay and Bhargav, spent the Christmas and New Year holidays in Japan. On January 2, Jr NTR shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, 'Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected.

Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan.' Currently, Jr NTR is involved in Koratala Siva's 'Devara', set to release in two parts. The actor took a brief hiatus from work during Christmas 2023 and New Year.

The makers of 'Devara' unveiled a new poster on January 1, promising a first glimpse on January 8. The initial part of 'Devara' is scheduled for a theatre release on April 5, featuring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in key roles.

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