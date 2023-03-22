Amid the crackdown on Amritpal Singh by Punjab Police, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, on March 22 took on Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and warned the singer about his arrest.

Taking to the social media site, Instagram, Kangana shared a meme with the caption 'Pulse aagai Pulse' from which she borrowed from a trending meme over the crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and tagged Diljit Dosanjh.

She also used a Khalistan sticker to post on her Instagram stories and crossed out the word.

In another post, Kangana said, ''All those who supported Khalistanis, remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi''.

It is worth mentioning that Kangana's posts come after Punjab Police apprehended four people for helping Amritpal Singh to escape in a car.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Singh went to a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar.

So far the police have arrested 114 people in the case and some of them have been brought to Assam's Dibrugarh.

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