Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar has secured the north India theatrical distribution rights for Jr NTR's highly anticipated action-saga, Devara: Part 1. Collaborating with Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Johar's involvement underscores his keen eye for sound investments across diverse ventures.

Johar, known for his astute blend of art and commerce, took to his Instagram handle to announce the partnership, sharing a poster of Jr NTR from the Koratala Siva directorial. In his post, Johar expressed his excitement, describing Devara: Part 1 as a "mass hurricane of grandeur entertainment" and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to be associated with the project.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Johar's company, Dharma Productions, which has previously backed several successful ventures including SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning, The Ghazi Attack, Madhuri Dixit's Bucket List, and Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.

Devara: Part 1, slated to be Jr NTR's first release of 2024, holds considerable anticipation following the global success of RRR (2022). The film also marks the Telugu debut of actress Janhvi Kapoor and features Saif Ali Khan in a prominent antagonist role. Notably, seasoned actors Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh also play crucial roles in this action-thriller.

With Johar's backing, Devara: Part 1 is poised to make a significant impact on the north Indian theatrical circuit, further solidifying Jr NTR's stature as a leading figure in Indian cinema. As anticipation builds for the film's release, fans eagerly await the unveiling of this high-octane cinematic experience.