UNICEF India on Saturday announced Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan as its new National Ambassador.

The "Crew" star, who has been associated with UNICEF India since 2014, will support the not-for-profit organisation in furthering every child’s right to early childhood development, health, education and gender equality, a press release said.

Kareena had earlier served as a Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF India.

Besides Kareena, UNICEF India has also appointed its first-ever Youth Advocates, who are peer leaders and champions on issues like climate action, mental health, innovations and Girls in STEM.



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The four advocates are Gauranshi Sharma from Madhya Pradesh on the right to play and disability inclusion; Kartik Verma from Uttar Pradesh on climate action and child rights advocacy; singer Nahid Afrin from Assam on mental health and early childhood development; and Vinisha Umashankar from Tamil Nadu is a budding innovator and STEM pioneer.

"These youth advocates are part of UNICEF’s global programme and join a cohort of more than 93 youth advocates who have been appointed across the globe and are driving change on issues concerning children and young people," UNICEF India said.