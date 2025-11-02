‘King’ title reveal: Shah Rukh Khan unveils fierce new avatar on 60th birthday- Watch

On his 60th birthday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan treated fans to a royal surprise — the much-awaited title reveal of his upcoming film King. The short teaser, shared by the actor on social media, gave a glimpse of his intense new avatar, instantly setting the internet abuzz.

Sharing the video on X, SRK wrote, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam — #KING #KingTitleReveal It’s Showtime! In Cinemas 2026.” The post, hinting at a high-octane, larger-than-life comeback, sent fans into a frenzy.

Within minutes, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. One fan commented, “Finally, my King is back,” while another wrote, “King is always a King.” A third added, “One man, countless emotions — Happy Birthday King.”



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While details of the film’s plot remain under wraps, industry insiders suggest that King marks a fresh, action-driven phase in Shah Rukh Khan’s career, continuing the momentum from his recent blockbusters. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, King is slated for a 2026 theatrical release, promising to be one of SRK’s grandest cinematic ventures yet.

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