Viral sensation Monalisa Bhosle, who rose to fame during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming film The Diary Of Manipur, directed by Sanoj Mishra.

The renowned filmmaker personally travelled to Maheshwar, Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, to meet Monalisa and her family before offering her the role. Following discussions, Monalisa agreed to join the project.

Speaking about his decision, Sanoj Mishra told media, "Monalisa and her family are humble and grounded people. I am committed to giving her a platform in the film industry and shaping her future. She will play an important role in The Diary Of Manipur."

Mishra, known for films like The Diary Of West Bengal and Gandhigiri, is confident in Monalisa’s potential. The film, produced under a Mumbai-based production company, has a budget of ₹20 crores. Monalisa will be trained in Mumbai for three months before beginning her role.

Excited about this new chapter, Monalisa expressed gratitude for the opportunity. "Sanoj Mishra came all the way to meet me in Prayagraj and offered me this role. My family and I are thrilled. I will work hard to prove myself in this film," she said.

Currently, parts of The Diary Of Manipur are being shot in London, and Monalisa’s role has been specially incorporated into the storyline. She is set to play the daughter of an army officer, a role that will require her to undergo extensive training.



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Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been cast as the army officer, alongside Deepak Tijori, Mukesh Tiwari, and Amit Rao in significant roles.

Monalisa first captured national attention when she accompanied her family to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, selling pearl and rudraksha garlands. Her striking looks and natural charm made her an instant social media sensation, drawing large crowds eager to take selfies with her. However, the overwhelming attention led her to return home to Maheshwar.

Despite economic hardships and limited educational opportunities, Monalisa’s charisma has opened doors for her in the entertainment industry. While she was previously offered a brand ambassador role for Maheshwari Sarees, her family declined. However, they have now given their blessing for her film debut.

During his visit to Maheshwar, Sanoj Mishra also accompanied Monalisa’s family to the revered Rajrajeshwar temple, expressing confidence in her future. "Monalisa is a raw talent with immense potential. I am determined to guide her towards a successful film career," he stated.

Monalisa will soon travel to Mumbai for her training, marking the beginning of her journey in cinema.