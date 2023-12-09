The popular Indian cooking show MasterChef has concluded after eight weeks of exciting challenges. Mohammed Aashiq, mentored by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra, was declared as the winner. The 24-year-old contestant takes home the trophy, a coat, and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

On social media, judge Ranveer Brar sent his congratulations to Mohammed Ashiq. He wrote, "From an inspirational start to a challenging journey, you never stopped daring for more. Congratulations on becoming the MasterChef Mohd. Ashiq!"

The finale saw an intense competition between Aashiq, Rukhsaar Sayeed, Nambie Jessica, and Suraj Thapa. Aashiq expressed his gratitude and excitement in a press statement, discussing his journey on the show and how it has reshaped his life.

He also acknowledged the support he received from the judges, his fellow contestants, and the audience. Aashiq, originally from Mangalore, Karnataka, owns a juice shop in his village called Kulukki Hub. His passion for cooking and his unique culinary skills have significantly helped him in supporting his family.



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