The National Investigation Agency is conducting raids over 40 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra in an ISIS terror conspiracy case.

Of the total 44 locations being raided by the NIA since this morning, the agency sleuths have searched 1 place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and 1 in Bhayandar.

This extensive operation by the NIA comes in the wake of several other high-profile raids and investigations that the agency has undertaken. For instance, the NIA had previously conducted searches at 20 locations across six states in a terror case against the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Additionally, in separate incidents, the agency carried out raids at 25 locations in states like Karnataka, Kerala, and Bihar in connection with the Phulwari Sharif PFI case, as well as multiple locations in Jammu in a terror conspiracy case.



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The NIA's proactive measures in tackling terrorism are evident from their wide-ranging investigations, which include cases of human trafficking, storage of explosives, anti-national activities by various groups, and recovery of arms and ammunition. The agency has also been involved in addressing communal violence and rioting during celebrations such as Ram Navami.

These efforts by the NIA underscore the agency's commitment to maintaining national security and combating terrorism in all its forms. The recent raids in Karnataka and Maharashtra are part of this ongoing mission to dismantle terror networks and prevent any potential threats to the peace and safety of the nation.