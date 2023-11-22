Manipuri film 'Andro Dreams' based on all-female football club of Manipur opened the Indian Panorama Non-Feature Film section at the 54th International Film Festival of India.

'Andro Dream' a cinematic chronicle of 63 minutes, opened the Non Feature Film Section of the Indian Panorama at the 54th IFFI. The Avant-Gardist documentary is led by a trinity of a female director, producer and cast.

Andro Dreams narrate the story of a remote village by the same name, nestled in the northeast state of Manipur, where 60-year-old Laibi Phanjoubam runs an all female-football club fighting against the entrenched patriarchy, economic hardhips and orthodoxy of her ancient village.

Speaking on the inspiring story of Laibi Phanjouban, the director of the film Meena Longjam elaborated that she is the fourth girl child in her family who was often disregarded by her family. However, despite the odds, she became the first womanin her village to complete matriculate degree and became a primary school teacher.

"It is a story of our people, who are unheard and not represented in other media", said Longjam. Talking on the genre of documentary film-making, Longjam elaborated that, "making a documentary requires building a relationship with the subject over a long period of time and it cannot be a one-off project".

Indian Panorama section at IFFI offers an excellent cinematic experience for the film-lovers, opened yesterday with Malayalam film Aattam in the Feature section and the Manipuri film Andro Dreams in the Non-feature section. This year 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films will be showcased at the 54th IFFI which is being held from 20-28th November, 2023.

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