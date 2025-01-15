Lucky Bisht, a former RAW agent, sniper, and once a bodyguard of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to make his debut as a writer in collaboration with the iconic directorial duo Abbas-Mustan.

The partnership with Abbas Mustan happened almost unexpectedly. “I shared my script with Abbas Mustan, and they loved it. They appreciated the story’s uniqueness and decided to bring it to the big screen,” says Lucky.

The appreciation from the duo was a milestone in his writing career. “When I read my script, I felt proud of my work. Hearing Abbas Mustan call it a ‘super story’ filled with emotions, thrill, and suspense was a huge moment for me as a writer.”

Working with the iconic filmmakers has been an inspiring experience he says,“Working with Abbas Mustan has been incredible. Despite being legendary directors, they are humble, supportive, and always encourage new writers like me to grow and share ideas,”

In addition to his collaboration with Abbas Mustan, Lucky Bisht has several intriguing projects in the pipeline,he says, “I’ve written Kashmir Princess, based on the biggest plane crash of Asia in 1955, and a film about India’s first Bollywood sniper. Additionally, I’ve created India’s first bomb series, a unique concept as no film globally has covered this. Lastly, I’ve written a series about a 24-year-old girl, the only one in Asia to have been jailed just once. These are the four projects I can share for now.”



Also Read: 'Don't Go To Nagaland': What's the buzz about Amazon's cryptic warning?

Recently, Lucky took readers on another thrilling ride with the launch of sequel to the best-selling novel R.A.W. Hitman when the book was released. The Real Story of Agent Lima, based on the life of R.A.W. agent Lucky Bisht and curated by India’s top crime writer S. Hussain Zaidi, is titled as R.A.W. Hitman: The Assassinations With Kashif Mashaikh and Lucky Bisht. The sequel promises to unveil eight thrilling operations by Agent Lima, offering readers a gripping insight into the high-stakes world of espionage.

Follows Lima through eight thrilling missions for India’s Research and Analysis Wing (R.A.W.): infiltrating a counterfeit currency racket linked to Pakistan’s ISI in Operation Monopoly, eliminating a militant threat in the jungles of Nagaland in Operation Jungle Safari, exposing a money-laundering ring in Goa in Operation Casino, tracking down a traitor at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Operation Tiger Claw, uncovering a militant plot after an ambush near the Indo-Myanmar border in Chandel Conspiracy, leading a retaliatory strike in enemy territory in Operation Hot Pursuit, infiltrating the NSCN-K militant group in Operation Blind Sparrow, and teaming up with a former Mossad operative to take down a global militant leader in Operation Black Widow.